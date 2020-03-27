Curfew violations totalled 1,113 on Thursday

Police on Friday announced that there were 1,113 recorded violations of the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus throughout Greece on Thursday, while there were seven arrests for the illegal operation of shops and other businesses.

The regions were the measures were flouted were Attica (344), Crete (92), the Ionian islands (90), Thessaloniki (89), Western Greece (85), the Peloponnese (73), Epirus (63), Central Macedonia (63), Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (55), central Greece (42), Thessaly (32), the southern Aegean islands (32), the islands of the North Aegean (30) and Western Macedonia (eight).

A total of 4,063 violations have been recorded since the first day of the measure on Monday, March 23.

Police also made seven arrests for the illegal operation of business premises, of which three were in the region of southern Aegean, one in Attica, two in Central Macedonia and one on Crete.

This means 280 persons have been arrested in total since March 12, first day of the measure.