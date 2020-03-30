Ban on visitors to Mount Athos monastic community extended to April 11

A ban on visitors to the monastic community of Mount Athos in northern Greece, which was introduced on March 19 as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended through April 11.

In view of the decision, the issuing of admission passes from the monastic community’s offices in Ouranoupoli and Thessaloniki will be suspended until further notice.

Religious services will continue to be conducted for residents of the community, which will continue to receive supplies from the regular ferries.