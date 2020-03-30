New Covid-19 cases down from Sunday; total rises to 1,212

Greek government expert and spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday confirmed that the death toll from Covid-19 in Greece has risen to 43 at regular press briefing on Monday, adding that new reported infections came to 56, down from Sunday’s 95.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece stood at 1,212 on Monday, the expert said, adding that 72 people are intubated or in intensive care.

While hailing the drop in new cases, Tsiodras also described the disease as “insidious” and added that the situation remains “uncertain.”



“The virus is still spreading slowly, which allows us to equip ourselves better so that we can give our country the chance to stay one step ahead,” Tsiodras said.

Deputy minister for civil protection Nikos Hardalias added that the Public Power Corporation plant in Ptolemaida in northern Greece is being shut down for 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Kozani, one of the regions that has been most badly hit by the epidemic.