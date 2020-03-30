Archbishop Elpidophoros gives virtual briefing on Covid-19 talks with US health secretary

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a Virtual Town Hall with the metropolitans of the Eparchial Synod, the Bishops and over 325 members of the national clergy in order to discuss the magnitude of the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, his office announced on Monday.



Organized by the Archdiocese Presbyters Council (APC), the session allowed Elpidophoros to brief the clergy on a recent discussion with Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, where they identified two areas in which the Church can especially assist the wider community of each parish:

1) Organize support around the families of doctors, nurses and health care workers who now have to spend time away from their homes.

2) Organize support to provide meals and nutrition to children experiencing scarcity.



“The headquarters of the archdiocese is at the epicenter of the crisis, but please remember that we are a nationwide Church. We are here to help and we will help,” Elpidophoros told the official.

“I pray that God will continue to give strength and courage to you in your efforts and to the heroic doctors and healthcare professionals who are saving lives every day,” he added.



Elpidophoros also updated the clergy on the tools and practical solutions that the archdiocese is providing, and pastoral guidelines that apply during this pandemic.