New mother from Attica refugee camp tests positive for coronavirus

A new mother from a refugee camp in Ritsona, northeast of the Greek capital, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Migration Ministry said on Tuesday.

The woman was tested after being taken to an Athens hospital to give birth on Sunday. Her baby and its father have also been tested and were found to be free of the virus.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) has sent a team to the camp to investigate whether the unnamed woman was infected there or after leaving the facility. EODY will also try to trace everyone she may have to come into contact with.

Authorities at Ritsona have created isolation quarters for people displaying symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Medical NGOs and human rights groups have appealed to the Greek government to evacuate the country’s overcrowded migrant and refugee camps to protect their residents and workers from infection.