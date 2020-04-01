Greece runs the risk of falling victim to its own success. The collective effort made to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be at risk due to the lax springtime mood of the past few days.

Huge sacrifices have already been made by the great majority of society in order to protect the country’s most vulnerable citizens from the disease. The results achieved so far are significant but, at the same time, fragile.

Noncompliance with the lockdown measures introduced by the government would seriously compromise high-risk groups and increase the cost for those who are already suffering extensive collateral damage from the quarantine.

The war is not over. It is won, or lost, one day at a time.