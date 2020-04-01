NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
More medical supplies arrive from China

TAGS: Coronavirus, Health

A specially chartered Antonov cargo carrier landed at Athens International Airport on Tuesday, carrying 80 tons of medical equipment from Tianjin in China for the Greek Health Ministry.

The cargo comprises 200,000 FPP2 and FPP3 filtering face masks, 100,000 Tyvek coveralls, as well as surgical masks, face shields and disposable shoe covers to protect health workers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic.

It also included 160,000 coveralls that constitute part of donation made to the Health Ministry by Greek shipowner Giorgos Prokopiou. The remainder of that donation, consisting of 2.5 million gloves, is expected to arrive on Thursday on another flight.

