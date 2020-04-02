More, smaller farmers’ markets in the pipeline

Development Minister Nikos Papathansis on Thursday announced plans to relieve congestion at neighborhood farmers’ markets across the country – a mainstay for most Greek households – by breaking them up into smaller parts.

The markets – which take place on designated days of the week – will be split between two nearby locations so that consumers and sellers do not have to crowd onto one street or public square, he told Antenna TV, outlining measures to protect the public from the novel coronavirus.

This measure, said Papathanasis, “will allow more sellers to work while reducing the number of consumers visiting the markets at any one time.”

He reiterated the need for sellers and consumers to be mindful of social distancing regulations so as not to put themselves and other at risk, warning that markets found violating the rules will be shut down for 10-15 days.