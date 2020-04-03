Athens Medical Group offers clinic to ESY amid pandemic

Athens Medical Group has made one of its five hospitals available to Greece’s National Health System (ESY) as the country fights to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer has been formally accepted by the government.

The clinic in Peristeri, western Athens, and its 203-strong medical staff will be made available to ESY for the next three months. The hospital has a capacity of 60 beds, six intensive care units (ICUs) and four surgical rooms.

The total cost of the offer is estimated at 3 million euros.

“Today, as our country is being vigorously tested, we consider it our responsibility to contribute decisively to the national effort,” vice chairman of Athens Medical Group Christos Apostolopoulos said.