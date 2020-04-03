Ceremony held in solidarity with Italy

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday held a ceremony in solidarity with Italy where the death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak continues to rise.

Officials raised the flags of Greece and Italy as the two countries’ national anthems played.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Italian Ambassador Efisio Luigi Marras and Parliament speaker Kostas Tasoulas.

In his comments, Dendias expressed his grief over the devastating death toll in the neighboring country as a result of the pandemic.

The building of the Greek Parliament will be lit up in Italian colors, the ministry said.