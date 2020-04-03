Cyprus court issues first prison sentence for Covid-19 decree violation

The Larnaca District Court imposed a 30-day prison sentence and a 700-euro fine on a 52-year-old who had attacked a member of police after the officer fined a relative of his, who he was accompanying outdoors, for violating restriction measures.

The court on Friday found the man guilty of non-compliance with measures in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the events of the case, the 52-year-old man on Wednesday had accompanied his son his outdoors, who was stopped while driving and checked by police who found that the son was in violation of the decrees in place.

After a police officer issued his relative with a fine, set at 300 euros by the government's latest decrees, the 52-year-old attacked the officer, leading to his arrest. [Kathimerini Cyprus]