One person dead in Thessaloniki fire

The fire service in Thessaloniki on Friday was investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a basement apartment in the suburb of Kalamaria in the early hours of the morning, leading to the death of a 70-year-old resident.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5.30 a.m. and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread through the block but were too late to save the man.

Last week an elderly couple died after a fire broke out in their apartment in central Thessaloniki.

