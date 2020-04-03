Greek economy seen shrinking 3-4 percent this year, says FinMin

Greece’s finance minister on Friday took a dimmer view on the economic outlook, projecting the economy would contract by 3 to 4 percent this year as a result of lockdown measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The country seems to be able to recover in the second half and cover part of the recession,” Christos Staikouras told Alpha TV.

Late last month the minister had estimated that the coronavirus crisis would lead to a contraction of 1 to 3 percent, revising down previous projections. [Reuters]