Mayors of small Greek islands are demanding a ban on all arrivals, especially over Easter, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as they are not equipped with the necessary medical infrastructure to cope.

These islands include Patmos, Milos, Tilos, Ithaki, Kasos, Alonnisos, Leipsoi, Oinousses, Agathonissi, Psara, Paxos and Rhodes.

They are also asking for the arrivals ban to apply to seasonal workers who are not from the islands but are registered as permanent residents.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the president of the Hellenic Small Island Network, Eleftherios Kechagioglou, said: “We are not disputing the state’s measures. We are simply pointing out the fragility of the situation on the islands, the majority of which lack the means to confront the coronavirus.”

He added: “I live in Hydra. There is an old man who lives alone 5 kilometers from the main town... Who will protect him and how?”