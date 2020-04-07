Crisis management seminar to be presented on Zoom

Pro Seminars is organizing an online seminar (webinar) on crisis management which will take place next Monday and be presented by Efstathios Liakopoulos, founder of Business Support Services.



The seminar will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. through the Zoom platform and participation should be declared on a special form by Friday at info@proseminars.eu, along with the payment of a fee of 20 euros.