Due to the extraordinary conditions that will apply this year for the celebration of both Roman Catholic Easter on Sunday, April 12, and Orthodox Easter on April 19, market demand for lambs and goats is expected to decrease significantly.

The president of the Hellenic Livestock Association (SEK), Takis Peveretos, estimates that of the 2 million available lambs and goats, 500,000 will be left unsold.

This is because the traditional lamb will have to be baked in the oven this year and not on the spit outdoors, as is customary.

As a result, livestock breeders are calling for their inclusion in the measures announced by the government for businesses impacted by Covid-19.