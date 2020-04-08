Greece launches 500 mobile Covid-19 testing units

In an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the Greek government is launching 500 mobile sampling and testing units.



The units will visit homes where there are suspected cases of infection, under the guidance of the National Public Health Organization (EODY).



Greeks are currently going through a lockdown to mitigate the spread of the virus that has been killing thousands around the world.



The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number to 81. Authorities confirmed 77 new cases.



The total number of Covid-19 infections in Greece stands at 1,832. Ninety patients remain intubated in intensive care units.