Expert recommends against widespread use of gloves and masks

Greece’s coronavirus spokesman and expert on Thursday reiterated recommendations against the widespread use of face masks by the general public as a means of protection against the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras said that the Health Ministry’s panel of experts is in agreement with European health authorities in advising that masks be used by the general public only if an individual is sick or finds him or herself in a crowd.



Tsiodras also warned against the widespread use of disposable gloves, saying that they can do more harm than good by creating a false sense of safety.



“Their use during activities outside the home is not recommended because they make people forget to wash their hands. Their use during activities like going to the supermarket can do more harm than good,” he said, reiterating recommendations for frequent and thorough hand-washing.