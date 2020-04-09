Last month saw a net loss of 41,903 jobs in Greece, making it by far the worst March since the collection of data started in 2001, as the coronavirus pandemic led to a dramatic drop in hirings, mainly in tourism and food service.



Even at the depth of the fiscal crisis in 2012, the net loss of jobs recorded in March only came to 7,564, according to the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database.



Still, it is estimated figures would have been far worse had the government not told companies they would not be supported if they laid off any workers.



Minister Yiannis Vroutsis said on Thursday the deficit in the jobs balance ended after March 20.