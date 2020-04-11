Schools, universities and all other educational institutions, both state and private, will remain closed until at least May 10 as part of the government’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry said on Friday.

Initially announced on March 11, the closure had been due to end on April 27 but has been extended as a precaution.

The government has yet to announce when university entrance examinations are to be held and to explain the logistics of how those tests will be conducted, namely how many pupils will be in each classroom and what distance they will sit apart.

On Thursday Education Minister Niki Kerameus said that senior high school pupils will only be tested on the material that had been taught up until March 11, when the government announced the closure of all schools.