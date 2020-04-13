Telecoms outperform Euro peers

Greece’s telecommunication networks have responded well to the pandemic crisis so far. Despite the increase in traffic coming to at least 50 percent, as noted by British consultancy Tech4i2, the slowdown in internet speeds around the country has been the smallest compared to networks elsewhere in Europe.

Tech4i2 data illustrated that, across Europe, the internet slowed down by 5 to 7 percent due to the overload from the lockdown in most countries. The worst performance was recorded in Germany, where internet speeds were reduced by 26.7 percent on average, while in Greece the drop came to just 1.2 percent, even though the 50 percent increase in traffic is similar to that in other European states, according to Digital Governance Ministry officials.

Interestingly, Tech4i2 also identified significant differences in response speeds among apps: It reported that at the start of the coronavirus crisis the biggest drop in speed concerned Amazon (-79 percent), followed by Facebook (-58 percent) and Twitter (-43 percent). There was a far smaller slowdown in the response rates of services such as Netflix (-11 percent) and Skype (-5 percent). The situation improved later, once providers took measures to boost speeds.