Bill Gates points to ‘Greece from Home’ initiative as ‘brilliant’ response to tourism slump

US tech mogul Bill Gates has hailed a recent initiative developed by the Greek National Tourism Organization to help bolster Greek tourism amid the coronavirus lockdown as a “brilliant initiative.”

“The tourism industry is definitely one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. But maybe you can learn from ‘Greece from Home,’ a brilliant initiative by the Greek National Tourism Organization, in cooperation with Google,” Gates was quoted by Inc magazine as saying in an interview with LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Daniel Roth on world responses to the pandemic and the economic and social recovery that needs to come after.

The “Greece from Home” platform was launched at the start of April by the GNTO and Marketing Greece, with the support of Google, and is aimed at reinforcing the country’s positive image during the Covid-19 pandemic by helping people around the world stay in touch with Greek culture and be inspired by the country’s attractions.

The initiative is also aimed at tourism professionals, helping them enhance their digital skills with the help of Google via the “Grow Greek Tourism Online” seminars, which are organized with the support of the Greek Ministry of Tourism. More than 1,000 people signed up to participate in the group seminars in the first 10 days of their launch.



“This site is also built on the principle of content marketing: using great online content to create a relationship with potential customers. Through YouTube videos and other content, creators give viewers a chance to tour archeological sites and museums, experience beautiful scenes of nature, and even take ‘walking’ tours or visit restaurants – all virtually, of course,” said Gates of the initiative.



“Greece from Home” further leverages YouTube, with videos featuring popular figures including tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Done right, your content might be able to bring in revenue through ads or product sales. And at the very least, it’s a way to keep in touch with your audience until they are willing (and able) to travel again,” Gates added.



Gates’ praise was welcomed on Tuesday by the president of the Greek Tourism Confederation and Marketing Greece Yiannis Restos, with a post on Twitter.

“Thank you Bill Gates for quoting ‘Greece from Home’ a brilliant initiative and an example of successful content marketing! Our hospitality industry might be hit hard, but we have brand, product and innovative minds to recover!” he wrote.