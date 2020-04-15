The imposition of restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic has had a psychological impact on adolescents who are spending more time at home and on their parents, with both appealing for help, Kathimerini understands.

“From the first days after schools were closed and then the lockdown, there has been a rising trend of adolescents and their parents seeking help and support,” Artemis Tsitsika, an assistant professor in pediatrics and adolescent medicine at Athens University, told Kathimerini.

Parents generally call the free support line (80011 80015) of the university’s adolescent health unit while adolescents usually send emails with their concerns.

The sudden change in circumstances can fuel tensions or aggravate problems, Tsitsika said.



“If ties had been hanging from a thread, the new conditions can lead to intense clashes and extreme behavior,” she added and called on parents to try to create a “positive climate.”