Foreign envoys recite Greek literature

Ambassadors and other diplomats from 18 countries have rallied in support of Greece’s “Stay Home” campaign against the spread of coronavirus reciting Greek literature in a video posted on the Greek Foreign Ministry’s Facebook account Thursday.

The poetry excerpts by Homer, Constantine Cavafy Odysseas Elytis and Titos Patrikios, were selected by the diplomats. Some of them recite in the original Greek, while others in English translations.

The video, released under the title “We #stayhome and travel through literature,” was produced at the initiative of the General Secretariat for Public Diplomacy, Religious and Consular Affairs.

“Through the universality and the timelessness of Greek literature, from Homer to the present day, [the envoys] are sending their own message of international solidarity against the pandemic,” the General Secretariat said in a statement.

The second part of the video will be released next week.