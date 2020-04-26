Schools expected to open in phases starting May 11

Greek schools, which closed on March 11 as part of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to start reopening on May 11 gradually, Kathimerini understands, starting with senior high pupils who must prepare for university entrance examinations in June.

Without giving dates, Education Minister Niki Kerameus told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday that schools will open in phases, noting that senior high pupils are a priority.

Meanwhile authorities are discussing practical concerns. It is likely that a desk will be left empty between each candidate to ensure that social distancing rules are observed.