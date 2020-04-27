Seven migrants detained in clashes following fires in Samos hotspot

Seven migrants were detained on Monday in connection with the clashes that broke out between migrant groups at the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) for migrants and refugees - known as VIAL - on the island of Samos on Monday.

According to sources cited in a report by state-run news agency ANA-MPA, the clashes were between African and Afghan migrants residing in the camp.

The violence came after a third fire broke out at the camp's juveniles wing on earlier on Monday.

It follows a spate of fires that started just outside the main camp in the afternoon and during the night on Sunday and led to its partial evacuation.

The fire spread quickly due to the flammable materials in the camp and the gas canisters used for cooking inside the tents.