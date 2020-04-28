With the easing of lockdown restrictions imminent, the Health Ministry has decided in favor of the mandatory use of face masks – except in cases where medical conditions do not allow it – in closed crowded places such as grocery stores, hospitals, clinics, hairdressers etc.

A ministry committee of experts insisted that the use of masks should not lead to a false sense of security, and that it is no substitute for social distancing, hand hygiene, and avoiding touching the face (eyes, nose, mouth) with the hands.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, face masks can be used by the public to reduce the chance of the coronavirus being spread by people who have been infected but remain asymptomatic.

Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras has stressed that careless use of masks will not only not reduce the risk of infection but also increase it.