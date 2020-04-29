NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Strike action to halt ISAP, train services on Friday

There will be no services on Friday on the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP) or the country’s railways due to a strike called by the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) on the occasion of the May Day holiday. 

Moreover, on Monday, the mandatory use of masks on public transport will come into force, while safety distances between passengers will also be obligatory.

There will be audiovisual instructions for commuters at stations, stops and inside trains and buses.
 

