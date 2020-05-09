New rules for beachgoers

With a growing number of people expected to head to Greek beaches after the lifting of the lockdown, health experts recommend a distance of three meters between sunbeds, which should be disinfected after use. According to a set of safety recommendations drafted by Costa Nostrum, an environmental organization based on Crete, with the help of doctors, bathers should wait for 20 minutes before using a sunbed after it is vacated by its previous occupants. The use of any kind of indoor facilities that serve bathers, such as showers and locker rooms, should also be avoided. Police are expected to patrol beaches this weekend to ensure that social distancing rules are observed. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]