Athens mayor presents proposal for extended pedestrian network

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis on Monday unveiled a proposal for an extended pedestrian network in the center of the capital, dubbed “The Grand Stroll.”

The proposal was presented to Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos amid government plans to support cafes and restaurants which have been seriously hit by the coronavirus outbreak by allowing them extra space for outdoor seating.

In a post on social media, Theodorikakos said that his ministry would support the proposal.

No more details were available about the proposed network.

