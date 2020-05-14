Two tourism investment projects adding up to 110 million euros have just got that bit closer to implementation after the issue of two necessary decisions.

The presidential decree signed by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Deputy Environment Minister Dimitris Economou approved the town planning study for a plot of 131,600 square meters at Kanistro in Halkidiki. The €50 million project that Mare Village will implement will include developments of a residential nature as well as others related to tourism and recreation (conference centers, stores, tourism accommodation etc). The village to be created, which will be able to host 410 people, will supplement the Miraggio Thermal Spa resort of 640 beds and the nearby 80-slot Med Sea Health marina.

The other project concerns a strategic tourism investment by AGC Equity Partners at Ano Mera on Mykonos. “The Mykonos Project,” worth €60 million, received a positive opinion from a section of the Council of State regarding the plan for the development of 95 private luxury properties on a 60,320 sq.m. plot just above Karapetis beach. The complex will be developed as a five-star hotel unit, complete with sports and spa facilities, a functions hall and stores.