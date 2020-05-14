Taxisnet key now provided online via video conference

Taxpayers will not need anymore to queue to get their Taxisnet keys.

Taxpayers will now be able to talk to an Independent Authority for Public Revenue officer via teleconference and get a username and password to use the tax authorities’ Taxisnet website, including for the submission of tax declarations. More services will soon become available via video conference, the Digital Governance Ministry and IAPR announced on Thursday.

This innovative service of live online communication is provided via the state’s single digital gateway, Gov.gr, at the address myAADElive.gov.gr and to start with will be aimed at any taxpayers who have been unable to have a username and password issued via SMS or email.

IAPR head Giorgos Pitsilis said that “innovation is the ally of the taxpayer and the public administration against hassle, bureaucracy and the inefficient practices of the past. Today we are moving on to the future of optimum and effective practices: The next services that myAADElive will offer will be the issue of a tax registration number [AFM] and the launch of a personal enterprise.”

For his part, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis added that, “through Gov.gr, we are trying to transform the interactivity of the citizen with the state, aiming at transparency and facilitating [transactions], because the state is a single entity. This is a product of the close cooperation of our agencies with IAPR.”