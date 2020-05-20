Greek universities are discussing how to effectively manage the summer examinations while guarding against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Among the methods being examined by the University of Athens, Kathimerini understands, are oral exams and examinations involving smaller groups of students with the required social distancing between desks.



The plan would be to hold several exams daily, including on Saturdays, and to disinfect the rooms between sessions.

Other institutions such as the National Technical University of Athens and Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University are considering the possibility of students sitting exams remotely, with the use of cameras to deter cheating.

Students who have data privacy concerns could have oral exams.