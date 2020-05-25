Belated Easter liturgy after lockdown

On Monday night churches around the country are to hold Easter Saturday services, which they had been unable to in March due to the lockdown.

The faithful are to gather in churches and sing Resurrection hymns and experience the solemn atmosphere of the Resurrection.



Churches were reopened on Sunday, May 17 after an almost two-month lockdown, which resulted in Easter services taking place without congregations.



Meanwhile, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus at churches in the United States, Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Elpidophoros has instructed the parish priests of the communities of New York, Connecticut and Washington in the Direct Archdiocesan District to temporarily offer Holy Communion with disposable spoons.



The instructions were included in a memo issued on May 18 and sent to the clergy marked for priests only, and that it “should not under any circumstance be posted, shared or copied to email or social media,” according to greeknewsonline.com.