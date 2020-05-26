Kranidi migrant facility again in lockdown after new Covid-19 cases

An accommodation facility in the town of Kranidi, in southern Greece, was placed in lockdown for two weeks on Tuesday after three more migrants tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Greek health authorities said Tuesday.

The only people who will be allowed in the hotel are its employees, healthcare professionals and police and military officials.

The results came after a medical unit of he National Public Health Organization (EODY) tested 125 migrants in the previous days. The facility was also visited by officials from the Migration Policy Ministry.

The hotel in Kranidi was previously quarantined on April 21 after 153 people tested positive for Covid-19. It hosts some 470 migrants and refugees who all come from sub-Saharan Africa.

The facility is rented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).