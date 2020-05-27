SNFCC reopening, visitors must pre-register for all events

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in the southern Athens neighborhood of Kallithea is to reopen to the public from next week, though visitors must reserve their tickets for events online so that numbers can be restricted in line with social distancing guidelines, the center said in a statement on Wednesday.

Citizens aged over 65, the disabled and pregnant women will be granted entry free of charge, the Niarchos Center said.

Noting that the SNFCC had been one of Greece’s “success stories” up until the coronavirus pandemic struck the country, with 6.3 million visitors last year, the center said that it would continue to operate but subject to strict health and safety guidelines as well as restricted numbers, and that social distancing would be enforced in all areas of the facility.

The only way to avert overcrowding, the center said in its statement, is to restrict visitor numbers via online pre-registration.