The Greek government is planning to set up four new committees aimed at bolstering key areas of the economy as part of efforts to offset the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented plans for a government committee on industry, which, Kathimerini understands, will be headed by Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis. It will also include the participation of the ministers for Energy Kostis Hatzidakis, Labor Yiannis Vroutsis and Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, as well as accepting input from industrial associations and think-tanks.

The second committee that has been proposed will be responsible for supervising and developing the country’s supply chain and will operate under the jurisdiction of Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis.

Akis Skertos, the deputy minister to the prime minister, and Sotiris Tsiodras, the infectious disease professor who served as the government’s spokesman on the coronavirus crisis over the past four months, will head a third committee that will be dedicated to monitoring policy related to the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts.

The fourth government committee being created will be supervised by Mitsotakis himself and will be responsible for overseeing strategic investments.