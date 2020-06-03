Greece, Cyprus among TUI’s main destinations this summer
European tour operator TUI said on Wednesday Greece and Cyprus are among its main travel destinations this summer, adding that its program will start on June 17.
According to the CEO of TUI Germany, Marek Andryszak, the travel plan also includes the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Portugal, while there will also be holiday trips to Croatia and Bulgaria.
The news came after Germany lifted its travel warning for Europe earlier in the day.