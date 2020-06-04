NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Plan to move migrants to mainland stalls amid local protests

TANIA GEORGIOPOULOU

TAGS: Migration

The government’s plan to move asylum seekers from overcrowded camps on the Aegean islands to less cramped facilities on the mainland has stalled amid opposition by local communities. 

The arrivals from the islands would be spread across facilities on the mainland to ensure that the migrant community does not exceed 1 percent of the local population. On the Aegean islands, migrants account for around 15.5 percent of the total population. 

Plans for a new facility in Nea Peramos, near Kavala, are being obstructed by local authorities while communities with existing facilities slated to take in more migrants are also protesting. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 