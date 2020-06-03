Qatar Airways says all passengers in Athens-bound flight were healthy in Doha

Qatar Airways claimed on Wednesday that all the passengers in a flight that landed in Athens on June 1 had tested negative to coronavirus when they boarded its plane in Doha.

Greece on Tuesday announced it was suspending flights to and from Qatar until mid-June, after 12 out of the 91 passengers in the flight QR203

were found to be infected.

The airline said that the 12 infected passengers were not from Qatar.

Nine are Pakistani nationals, coming from the Pakistani city of Gujrat, who have a Greek residence permit, two are Greek nationals coming from Australia and one person is a Greek national coming from Japan.

the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said in a press release.

“When they arrived in Doha and before boarding the flight to Athens, all passengers were tested according to the procedures and established health protocols and were found fit to continue their journey,” Qatar Airlines said.