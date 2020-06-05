Istanbul’s first international flights to include Greece

Turkey is planning to resume international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming period in June, local media reported on Thursday.



Broadcaster NTV said the first flights would be on June 10 from Istanbul to a few countries including Greece, Bulgaria, Bahrain and Qatar.



Several others, including some European and Far Eastern countries, would be included in the flight list later this month, NTV added, citing the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.



Meanwhile, Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines increased the number of its domestic flights as of Thursday while taking the highest measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.



[Reuters]