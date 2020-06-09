Greece to increase testing, implement localized measures after Covid-19 spike

Greece will be increasing testing and introducing restrictions on a local level where clusters of new coronavirus infections are reported, the government decided on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and key health and public safety officials took place in the wake of a significant increase in Covid-19 infections reported over the past few days, following the easing of most restrictions on public movement.

The officials agreed to conduct more tests in parts of the country like Xanthi in northern Greece, where several cases have been reported in recent days. Such areas where alarming clusters are reported may also be placed on a partial lockdown to contain the virus’ spread.

Decisions were also made regarding the organization of the National Health System as Greece prepares to welcome international tourists from June 15.