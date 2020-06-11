Greece is second from bottom in the European Union in terms of digital governance and transformation, based on yearly data up to September 2019, as it lost one more place in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI 2020).

Romania has overtaken Greece, which is now only above Bulgaria, in an adjustment mostly attributed to the performance of the previous government that was voted out of power in July 2019.

Greece secured a score of just 37.3 points out of 100, while the average score among last year’s 28 EU member-states (including the United Kingdom) was 52.6 points.

This index reading obviously hasn’t taken into account the leaps Greece has taken in the last nine months with the creation of the Gov.gr state platform, the digital shift by dozens of agencies in the public sector, the passing of crucial legislation such as that on cellphone antennas, the interoperability center, and the reduction of the cost of broadband internet, among others.