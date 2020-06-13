NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

LGBTQI activists hold anti-racism rally in Athens

TAGS: Rally

Members of several LQBTQI groups on Saturday held a protest rally in Athens’ main Syntagma square against racism, prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in handcuffs on May 25 while a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Protesters held protest banners forming the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and unfurled a long rainbow flag.

The center remained closed to traffic for a shirt time at 1 p.m. when the rally started in front of the Parliament building. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 