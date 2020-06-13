LGBTQI activists hold anti-racism rally in Athens

Members of several LQBTQI groups on Saturday held a protest rally in Athens’ main Syntagma square against racism, prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in handcuffs on May 25 while a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Protesters held protest banners forming the phrase “Black Lives Matter” and unfurled a long rainbow flag.

The center remained closed to traffic for a shirt time at 1 p.m. when the rally started in front of the Parliament building.