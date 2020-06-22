Nearly 53,000 euros issued for health safety violation fines last week

Greek authorities issued a total of 52,700 euros in fines in one week by last Sunday against businesses that were selling products that violated coronavirus safety regulations.

Police, municipal police, and local, municipal and regional authorities carried out 465 inspections in the June 15-21 period in different parts of the country and reported 58 violations, indicating a relatively high level of compliance.

Apart from issuing fines worth 52,700 euros, the authorities also shut down two businesses in the Greek capital for a period of 15 days and seized 50 face masks that had not been properly registered, among other steps to crack down on safety violations.