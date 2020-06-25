Wednesday’s visit to Greece by the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, and his trip to Evros in northeastern Greece for a tour of the Kastanies border crossing into Turkey is an emphatic confirmation that the European Union regards Greece’s border as its own border as well.

Brussels has often said as much in the past, but in the last few months we have seen it going well beyond words to demonstrate this belief with tangible action.

Following Borrell’s visit, it is now something that we can take as a win, a fact on which Greece can build its security policy.