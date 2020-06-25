Ministers to visit 24 regional airports ahead of reopening

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias and his deputy will tour Greece's 24 regional airports between Friday and Monday (26-29 June) to inspect their readiness ahead of their reopening for international flights on July 1.

The aim is to ensure the implementation of the measures and protocols required for their safe operation. To that effect, he will meet with representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority, of various airport management bodies, the Armed Forces, and the police.

Between Friday and Monday, Hardalias will visit Zakynthos, Cephalonia, Corfu, Ioannina, Kalamata, Kythira, Chania, Iraklion, Karpathos, Rhodes, Kos, Samos, Chios, Mytilene, Lemnos, Kavala, Skiathos and Skyros.

The Secretary General of Civil Protection, Vassilis Papageorgiou, with visit the remaining six airports - namely Araxos, Aktio, Anchialos, Mykonos, Paros and Santorini - on Sunday and Monday.

Starting in July, all international arrivals will be allowed to all Greek airports and foreign ferries will be permitted to dock at Greek ports.

Passengers arriving from July 1 from all destinations will be subject to random tests and will face a 14-day quarantine if the results are positive. All passengers will be obliged to fill in an electronic form with their contact details in Greece.