Greece to tourists: ‘Enjoy your stay and stay safe’

As Greece prepares to open to 27 airports and welcome tourists for a truncated summer season on July 1, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection launched an information campaign urging tourists to be mindful of health rules during their holiday.

Greek authorities are hoping to salvage the season and limit some of the losses incurred by the tourist industry while maintaining the positive momentum achieved by the successful management of the first wave of the virus.

The “Enjoy your stay and stay safe” campaign aims to provide clear information and instructions on the measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect both visitors and Greeks.

The messages will be located at all entry points (airports and ports) and will be available in three languages - English, French and German. Flyers will also be distributed to travellers.

The campaign is a joint effort of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), airport operator Fraport, Athens International Airport and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Although the pandemic is in decline in Greece, authorities expect a further increase in the number of imported cases which started with the gradual opening of the borders on June 1.

It is indicative that, between June 1 and June 25, Greece recorded 404 new SARS-CoV-2 cases, compared to 326 in May, based on EODY data. The rise is attributed, in part, to foreign arrivals.

Furthermore, 98 laboratory-confirmed infections related to travel from abroad in June, compared to 45 recorded in May, when arrivals were limited to repatriation flights.