Greece to open seven border crossings with Balkan countries, Turkey

Greece will reopen seven of its 14 border crossings in the north on Wednesday, as part of the country’s further reopening to tourists from abroad.

Authorities are keen to reopen the lucrative highways which bring thousands of Balkan tourists mostly to northern parts of the country.

The entry points are Evzones, Kakavia, Krystallopigi, Promachonas, Nymfea, Kastanies and Kipi, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said at a press briefing on Monday.

Petsas said on July 1 Greece will be taking “the final step” in returning to the “new normality” as all airports are scheduled o open to international flights.

Wednesday is also the day when yachts and other vessels from abroad will be allowed to dock at Greek ports.