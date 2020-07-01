Greece reopens regional airports to international flights

Regional airports across Greece, including top tourist destination islands, began accepting direct international flights again on Wednesday.

International travelers have been able to fly into Greece since June 15, but only to Athens or the northern city of Thessaloniki. From July 1, tourists can fly directly to Greek islands and other airports in the mainland.

Apart from travelers from the 27-member European Union, Greece is also allowing in those who are resident in 14 non-EU countries that the EU has deemed safe for coronavirus transmissions.

It is also allowing in all Greek citizens or members of the Greek diaspora regardless of where they fly in from, as well as third country nationals who have permanent residence in Greece or are family members of European nationals, and a broad list of people considered essential workers.

Direct flights from the United Kingdom and Sweden, however, have been banned until July 15. [AP]